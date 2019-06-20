Sheriff’s Office: 2 suspects arrested in J Mart Express burglary

(6/20/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators said the investigation of the J Mart Express burglary has led to the arrest of two juvenile suspects.

Both suspects have been charged with one count of Simple Burglary each. Authorities said their identities cannot be released due to their juvenile status.

A portion of the stolen merchandise has been recovered as well.

Merchandise recovered from OPSO burglary investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need your help to identify two suspects who burglarized a local business.

According to OPSO, two suspects broke into the J Mart Express on Arkansas Road in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 19.

The suspects, shown in the surveillance video, took numerous items.

If you know who either of these people are or have any information on the burglary, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200.

