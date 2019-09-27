OPSO: Arrest made in recent burglaries and thefts

WEST MONROE, La. (PRESS RELEASE OPSO) – (9/27/19) The investigation of recent burglaries and thefts in the Harrell Road and Jerold Drive areas of West Monroe has led to the arrest of a suspect by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators.

Paul Michael Listle of West Monroe has been arrested and booked into OCC on one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Theft. Several of the items taken were recovered.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.