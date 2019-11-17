UPDATE: CSI crime scene investigator testifies almost seven hours in accused cop-killer trial

UPDATE: SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – (11/17/19) After losing the morning to issues with the jury, testimony resumed yesterday afternoon (11/16/19) in the first-degree murder trial of accused cop killer Grover Cannon.

Cannon is accused in the August 2015 death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, during a suspicious person call in the 3700 block of Del Rio.

The state called SPD Sgt. Tracy Mendels, one of the crime scene investigators who investigated the crime scene where LaValley died, called back to the witness stand to continue her testimony, which began Friday and lasted about four hours.

Using photographs and diagrams of the crime scene, Mendels outlined the shell casings found, their trajectory and conclusions derived from the location of the bullet holes found inside the house.

This afternoon, that testimony continued, for almost three hours before the defense began their cross examination, which was a just over an hour long.

Mendels testified there were 14 casings from a 40.cal gun consistent with LaValley’s service weapon and one 9 mm shell casing found at the scene.

Although Dr. James Traylor, pathologist who performed the autopsy on LaValley at LSU Health Sciences Center was waiting in the wings to testify, presiding Judge Ramona Emanuel and attorneys met and decided to recess just before 5 p.m. today.

The day was shorter than the first two days of the litigation portion of the trial, it had been a long one for the jury and for LaValley’s family and friends.

Right out of the gate this morning, Emanuel temporarily suspended court after reports that two jurors became ill. The jurors were transported to a local doctor where they were evaluated.

Court staff, attorneys, as well as family, friends, observers and media waited throughout the morning for court to resume, but at 11:30, one of the prosecutors announced court would be recessed until 1 p.m. while the jury ate lunch.

When court resumed at 1 p.m., the courtroom was cleared while the judge and attorneys for both sides discussed the status of the jury members. When court was called back into session a half-hour later and the jury filed in, one of the jurors – a white female – had been replaced by a black female, one of the four alternate jurors selected earlier this week in Baton Rouge.

Traylor is now expected to testify today (11/17/19), when court resumes at noon.

UPDATE: SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (11/13/19) After more than four years of delays, the capital murder trial of the man accused in the August 2015 death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley is officially set to begin Thursday morning, according to Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence.

Grover Cannon, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Officer LaValley as he responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

This will be the third trial date this year for Cannon. The first was scrapped on the day it was set to begin in January, after a motion for a change of venue for jury selection due was filed by defense attorneys due to publicity following shooting the death of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne, just five days before Cannon’s trial was set to kick off .

In that motion, Cannon’s lawyers claimed vast media coverage of Payne’s death would prejudice a local jury against Cannon, and on Feb. 19, 2019, presiding Judge Ramona Emmanuel signed an order upholding the motion.

The 19th Judicial District Court stepped up and volunteered to provide the venue for jury selection.

But, jury selection was halted three weeks into the second trial, which began on March 25 in Baton Rouge, after the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld a defense motion claiming jury selection was unfair because people aged 18-to-26 were not in the jury pool.

Baton Rouge resolved the jury issue, and on Oct. 17, 2019, a new round of jury selection commenced in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge.

On Tuesday, selection of 12 jurors and four alternate jurors was completed. They were sworn in on Wednesday morning, placed under the rules of sequestration in Baton Rouge, and are now being transported by bus to Caddo Parish for the duration of the trial.

The litigation portion of the trial will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo Parish Court, exactly four weeks from the day jury selection began.

Cannon faces the death penalty if convicted.

