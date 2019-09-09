MPD searching for man wanted on Cruelty to Juvenile charges and more

MONROE, La. — Officers with the Monroe Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted on multiple charges including Cruelty to Juveniles.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Arthur Dickens. Dickens is currently wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery/Child Endangerment, Violation of a Protective Order, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, and Cruelty to Juveniles.

If you know where Arthur Dickens is, please contact one of the following.