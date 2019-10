MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect in regards to a homicide investigation.

They are trying to identify the man in these photos.

Police say he could be driving a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you know who this is, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

