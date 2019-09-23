MPD: Monroe man arrested after shooting sister in the head over the weekend

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is behind bars on an Attempted Second Degree Murder charge after police say he shot his sister in the forehead.

According to arrest reports for 38-year-old Tremaine Hearns, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Vernon Street on Saturday, September 21.

The victim, Tremaine’s sister, told police that she found Hearns in her backyard. According to the victim, Hearns ran up and pointed at her. She says she saw a black object in Hearns’ hand before she was shot in the forehead. The victim ran away but heard Hearns shoot two more times.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Monroe and treated for a gunshot wound to the head. She says that she does not know why Hearns shot her.

When police caught up to Hearns, he told police that his family was not going to press charges and that he didn’t want to talk.

Hearns was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on an Attempted Second Degree Murder charge and a Fugitive From Justice charge. His bond has been set at $500,000.