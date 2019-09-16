MPD: Man arrested, accused of taking firearm used in Saturday night homicide

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing an Obstruction of Justice charge after police say he removed evidence from the scene of a homicide.

According to arrest reports for 28-year-old Lamarktris Alexander, Monroe Police officers were called to the 1700 block of South 6th Street on Saturday afternoon in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, one person was found dead due to gunshot wounds. Another person received a gunshot wound to the leg and was being driven to the hospital by a witness.

The person who received a gunshot wound talked to police and stated that there were two firearms next to the deceased body, but responding officers were not able to find said firearms.

Police determined that Alexander was the only person on the scene the whole time as he lived next door.

Investigators say Alexander tested positive for gunshot residue but Alexander denies handling a firearm. Investigators also found blood on Alexander’s shoes.

Investigators say that Alexander is the only person who could have removed the firearms from the scene.

When officers arrested Alexander, a 9mm handgun was found in his vehicle. Investigators believe that the handgun was the same that was used in the shooting.

Alexander is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center and is facing a $100,000 bond.