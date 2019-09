MONROE, La. — Monroe Police are searching for a man who has a warrant for his arrest for two charges.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Tony Thompson. They say he has a warrant for Domestic Abuse Battery (4th Offense) and for Violation of a Protective Order.

Thompson is known to hang out in the South 3rd Street and South 4th Street areas of Monroe.

If you have seen Thompson or know where he is, please call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.