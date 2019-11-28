MPD: A UPS driver was wounded following a shooting in Monroe

MONROE, La. – (11/28/19) According to the Monroe Police Department, a UPS driver was wounded during a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Monroe.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Booth Street.

Deputies say the suspect allegedly approached a UPS driver and attempted to steal the UPS driver’s keys and after the driver refused to give the keys to the suspect, authorities say the driver was shot in the leg.

Officials say the UPS driver’s condition is not life threatening.

The shooting is still under investigation and we will update this article as we receive more information.

