Monroe woman arrested after police say she hit another woman with a car, then ran her over

MONROE, La. — A Monroe woman is facing charges after a physical altercation leads to the victim being hit with a vehicle and getting run over.

According to arrest reports for 22-year-old Brittani Gaines, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Hillside West Apartments in West Monroe on September 4 in reference to a hit and run.

The victim tells police that Gaines showed up at the apartments and started trying to hit the victim. The victim states that a physical altercation occurred and lasted for several minutes.

When the victim began walking away from Gaines, the victim was hit and knocked to the ground by Gaines’ vehicle.

The victim tells police that Gaines then ran over her with the front driver’s side tire before putting the vehicle into reverse and backing over the victim again. Deputies say the victim was significantly injured by the incident.

Deputies were able to find Gaines at the Town and County Apartments in Monroe where she was arrested.

Gaines admitted to driving the vehicle that struck the victim. Gaines states that she saw the victim fall and that she even felt a bump when driving away, but claims she did not know she actually hit the victim with the vehicle.

Gaines was charged with Aggravated Battery and Hit & Run Driving. Her bond has been set at $8,250.