Monroe woman arrested after police say she hit a juvenile biker with her vehicle and then fled

MONROE, La. — A Monroe woman has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor Hit and Run Driving after police say she hit a juvenile biker with her vehicle.

According to arrest reports for 34-year-old Markeya Doublin, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to West Elmwood Drive on Tuesday night in reference to a hit and run.

The juvenile victim told police that he was riding his bicycle when a vehicle struck him from behind, knocking him off the bike and causing minor injury to his knee. The victim states that the vehicle then fled the scene.

A witness was able to capture footage of the vehicle leaving the scene and deputies were able to determine the license plate for the vehicle from that footage.

When officers caught up with Doublin, Doublin admitted to seeing the victim riding his bicycle but denied ever hitting the juvenile. Doublin claims she slammed on her brakes and did not hit the bicycle.

A juvenile witness, who was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, told police that the vehicle did hit the rear of the bicycle and did knock the victim off of the bike.

Deputies could see scuff marks on the lower left side of the vehicle’s bumper as well.

Doublin was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Hit & Run Driving. Doublin was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center just before midnight on Tuesday but has since bonded out.