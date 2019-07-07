Monroe Regional Airport TSA officials discovered CA woman attempting to board with approximately $61,000

MONROE, La. – (7/7/19) Monroe Police Department officers working at the Monroe Regional Airport contacted Metro Narcotics Unit agents when a California woman was caught by TSA officials attempting to board a plane on Saturday, July 6, 2019, with $61,000 in U.S. currency.

29-year-old Portia Posey of San Leandro, CA told Metro Narcotics Unit agents she had traveled from Oakland, CA to Monroe, LA with two suitcases on Friday, July 5, 2019. She said she took the luggage to an address in Monroe where she was given the money found in her belongings at the airport in exchange for packages of marijuana that were inside one of the suitcases.

Posey said she was taking the money back to California.

She was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center where she was charged with Money Laundering; Transactions Involving Proceeds of Criminal Activity and Attempt and Conspiracy.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.