MONROE POLICE: Step-son arrested in shooting death of Randolph Divins

(6/26/19) MONROE, La. — Monroe Police have identified and charged the suspect accused in the shooting death of Randolph Divins.

According to police, 31-year-old Jermel Coleman has been charged with Second Degree Murder of his stepfather Randolph Divins.

On June 21, Monroe Police were called to 400 Cargo Lane in regards to a shooting in which Divins later succumbed to his injuries.

Monroe Police traveled to Bossier, La. yesterday afternoon to take Coleman into custody with local law enforcement.

Coleman reportedly confessed to shooting Divins during questioning. He was booked into the Bossier Parish Detention Center and is awaiting extradition back to Monroe to face the charge of Second Degree Murder.