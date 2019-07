The Monroe Police Department says Bokeem C. Marsalis is wanted on two separate domestic related cases for domestic abuse battery and battery of a dating partner.

Police say Marsalis could be living at 1717 Grammont Street and drives a blue 2004 Nissan Maxima bearing LA tag 262CXE.

If you recognize him, contact Monroe Police at (318) 329-2600.

