Monroe Police: Man stabs another with butcher knife before barricading himself in a room

MONROE, La. – (6/23/19) Monroe Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment on Peach Street where a man barricaded himself in a room with a butcher knife.

On Friday, June 21, 2019, before officers entered the apartment, they were told 37-year-old Travis Deron Martin had stabbed one person with a knife. Officers then went inside the home and were able to handcuff Martin without any other harm being done.

Martin repeatedly told officers that he was crowded by a group of men and armed himself with a knife in self-defense. Martin said one of the men stepped in front of him causing him to stab him with the knife.

Police spoke to Martin’s sister who said Martin was inside her home with only underwear on and thought he looked as if he was on some type of drug. She said Martin got aggravated and barricaded himself in the back bedroom with a knife.

The knife and a bloody cloth were recovered from the scene by police.

The man injured by the knife was transported by Acadian to be treated.

While en route to Ouachita Correctional Center, Martin began making death threats to officers and their families.

He was charged with Aggravated Battery and Public Intimidation/Intimidation.

His bond was set at $11,500.

