Monroe Police looking for man wanted on multiple charges including Armed Robbery

(MONROE, La.) — Monroe Police need your help to find a man wanted on multiple charges.

19-year-old Kavari Latrez Jones is wanted on charges of Attempted Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If you know where Jones is or have any information as to where he could be, please call Monroe Police at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

