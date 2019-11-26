Monroe Police looking for alleged con artist

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department has asked for the public’s help to find a man wanted for Felony Theft.

According to police, 56-year-old Michael Montour is wanted for Felony Theft. Montour is a con artist known to target Alcoholics Anonymous, the Salvation Army, and church ministries.

If you have seen Montour or know where he is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

