Monroe Police investigating two separate weekend shootings that left one juvenile injured, one juvenile dead

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that happened on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

According to police, the first shooting happened in the 4200 block of Elm Street at approximately 6:30 PM. Upon arrival, officers found one male juvenile with a single gunshot wound. The victim is in stable condition and is recovering at an area hospital.

The second shooting happened in the 1600 block of South 4th Street at approximately 10:30 PM. Officers arrived to find a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

If you know anything about either of these cases, please call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).

