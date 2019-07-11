Monroe man wanted by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for police officer battery

MONROE, La. – (7/11/19) The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office currently has active warrants and is searching for Aaron Larry Bowman, 44, of Monroe.

Bowman is charged with:

One count of Aggravated Flight from an Officer

One count of Resisting an Officer

One count of Battery of a Police Officer (Felony).

Bowman is 5’-5” tall and weighs 200 lbs. He may be traveling in a white 2007 Lincoln MKX, or a blue 1993 Chevy CRS. Authorities say he is believed to be in the south Monroe area.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Aaron L. Bowman is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

