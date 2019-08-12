Monroe man leads deputies on high-speed chase, vehicle goes airborne

MONROE, La. — (8/12/19) A Monroe man leads local law enforcement on a speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Ouachita Parish deputies spotted a vehicle on Saturday, August 10, 2019 traveling North on Hwy 165 which was confirmed to be stolen out of Monroe Police Department.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle at which time it failed to stop. Deputies pursued the vehicle with activated overhead emergency lights and sirens as the driver continued to speed away.

At one point the vehicle crossed over a set of railroad tracks, sending the vehicle airborne with all four tires leaving the roadway.

According to the police report, the vehicle was traveling faster than the posted speed limit, ran multiple stop signs and crossed into the oncoming lane of travel three times. The vehicle then turned onto Music Road where shortly after it left the roadway, crossed through a ditch and came to a stop.

Both the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Fredderick Caldwell, and the passenger exited the vehicle through the passenger door and fled the area on foot.

After a short foot chase the passenger was taken into custody. Caldwell was located on Joe White Road and taken into custody.

Post Miranda, the arrestee told deputies he had stolen the vehicle from Powell Avenue on Saturday morning.

He was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Resisting an Officer, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer.

His bond was set at $25,500.