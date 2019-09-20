Monroe man found guilty of attempted manslaughter, attempted murder in 2015 case

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — According to our content partners at The News-Star, a Monroe man was found guilty of multiple charges following a bench trial in 4th Judicial District Court today.

According to verdict filings from Sept. 16 in 4th Judicial District Court, Ivory Mock, age 46, was found guilty of attempted manslaughter, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The convictions are connected to a Feb. 2015 shooting on Swartz Fairbanks Road.

Mock was first arrested Feb. 11, 2015 on charges of voyeurism after police were called to a residence on Swartz Fairbanks Road to investigate.

To read the full story, click here.