Monroe man caught with 15+ pounds of marijuana, 3 loaded firearms sentenced to 6 years in federal prison

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man who was caught in 2017 with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and 3 loaded handguns has been sentenced to 6 years in federal prison.

According to a press release, 45-year-old Robert E. Robinson pleaded guilty back in February to federal charges of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute and Possessing Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime.

On Monday, Robinson was sentenced to 72 months in prison and 5 years of supervised release.

MONROE, La. –United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Robert E. Robinson, 45, of Monroe, was sentenced Monday to 72 months in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He previously pleaded guilty to the federal charges on February 20, 2019.

Law enforcement agents with the Monroe Metro Narcotics Unit obtained a search warrant on October 4, 2017, for Robinson’s residence following two undercover buys of marijuana from him. The search yielded more than 7 kilograms of marijuana as well as marijuana butter, marijuana cookies, digital scales and a marijuana grinder. Officers also found three loaded firearms, to include a Rock Island Armory revolver, loaded with six rounds of ammunition, an Anderson pistol, loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, and a Smith & Wesson pistol, loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition. More than 500 rounds of various caliber ammunition were recovered from the residence.

The ATF and the Monroe Metro Narcotics Unit conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.

