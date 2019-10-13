Monroe man arrested on three counts of armed robbery

MONROE, La. – (10/13/19) The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested 19-year-old Kavari LaTrez Jones for 3 counts of armed robbery.

On 3/25/17, Kavari LaTrez Jones was arrested after being observed exiting a car that was reported stolen. Authorities say they also found a partially burnt marijuana cigarette in the cup holder of the stolen vehicle. Authorities say they told Kavari to come talk to them for investigation and he fled on foot before being arrested and transported to OCC.

On 12/2/18, Authorities say Jones was arrested again for armed simple burglary and first degree robbery after authorities say Jones stole someone’s wallet while threatening them with what was assumed to be gun by the victim. According to witness statement, Jones was observed inside the victim’s vehicle. When asked why Jones was inside the vehicle, the victim stated Jones claimed the vehicle belonged to his Aunt and was just stolen from the Dollar Store. According to the victim, Jones then stated “We about to handle this situation and I got heat on me” and reached for what was believed to be a concealed handgun. The victim stated in order to prevent being shot, he reached for his vehicle registration in order to prove ownership of the vehicle and Jones allegedly grabbed the victims wallet and ran away on foot. Jones was later identified wearing the same outfit and was arrested after video evidence showed Jones robbing the victim on a cellphone camera. Jones denied robbing the victim.

On 5/11/19, Jones was arrested again for resisting an officer and remaining on the premise of a building after being told to leave. Upon arrival of the scene, authorities say they told Jones to come and talk with them when he dropped his bike and fled. Authorities apprehended Jones inside an abandoned building where he was transferred and booked into OCC.

Kevari LaTrez Jones has since been arrested on outstanding warrants for three counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of illegal possession of stolen things.

Kavari LaTrezJones has been booked into OCC on a $440,000 dollar bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.