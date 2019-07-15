Monroe man arrested on alleged domestic violence charges, charged with strangulation

MONROE, La. – (7/15/19) Authorities have arrested a Monroe man in the 100 block of Jennifer Lane following a domestic disturbance call for Strangulation.

Monroe man, Nicholas Tabulog was arrested, accused of domestic violence and strangulation following an alleged argument with his wife.

According to the arrest report, the Tabulog threw his wife on the floor of their apartment and choked her and punched her in the head. The arrest report states that the victim then left the apartment and returned after a while where the arrestee then began to yell at her and hold her to the bed while covering her nose and mouth where she could not breathe.

The affidavit states Tabulog then punched her in the arm before she could escape and run to the neighbors house where she contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they observed redness to the victims neck and arm where she claims Tabulog grabbed her.

According to the arrest report post Miranda and arrest, Tabulog waived his rights and stated he did put his hands on his wife but refused to comment further until he had a lawyer.

Nichalos Tabulog was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and is currently being held on a $10,000.00 bond for Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation.