Monroe man arrested for alleged shoplifting, attempting to taser victim

MONROE, La. – (11/8/19) Authorities say they have arrested a Monroe man after attempting to taser someone who tried to detain him for alleged shoplifting.

Deputies say they have arrested Kevin Michael Gibson after he was allegedly seen attempting to shoplift alcohol from Brookshire’s on Sterlington Road.

According to the arrest report, the victim stated that he had noticed Gibson in the store concealing items in his backpack and attempt to leave the store. Once Gibson left the store, the victim told police that he attempted to detain Gibson and reclaim the allegedly stolen product.

According to the victim, Gibson tried to shock him with a taser while the victim was attempting to detain Gibson. The victim managed to hold Gibson on the ground and stand on the taser until authorities arrived.

The arrest report states that after Gibson was arrested, he waived his rights and claimed he didn’t know what happened. The victim states he had seen Gibson stealing items from the store twice earlier in the day. The victim stated approximately $316.22 were stolen by Gibson.

Authorities say that 3 bottles of alcohol (Half gallons of ketel one vodka approximately $51.99/bottle) was located in Gibson’s backpack.

Kevin Michael Gibson was transported to OCC and has been booked in on a $17,500 bond for two counts of shoplifting and one count of aggravated assault.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.