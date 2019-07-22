UPDATE: 2 people now behind bars for accessory after the fact in shooting death of Jonmark Miletello

UPDATE: (MONROE, La.) — A second person has been charged with Accessory After the Fact in the shooting death of Jonmark Miletello.

Zachary Filhiol

Courtesy: OCC

According to reports, 20-year-old Zachary Filhiol turned himself into the Ouachita Correctional Center around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

He is being held on one count of Accessories after the Fact and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

A Bill of Indictment alleges that Filhiol willingly helped the murder suspect, Jonathan Hogg, avoid arrest after knowing Hogg had committed the crime. It also alleges that Filhiol committed an aggravated assault with a firearm against two victims.

Filhiol is being held on a $1,825,000 bond.

ORIGINAL: (7/22/19) (MONROE, La.) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested one Monroe man in connection to the May 25th shooting death of Jonmark Miletello.

Damian Haddox-Barragan

Courtesy: OCC

According to reports, 18-year-old Damian Haddox-Barragan was arrested on Saturday at the home where the shooting occurred.

Arrest warrants were issued for Haddox-Barragan on July 19th for his part in the murder of 20-year-old Jonmark Miletello. The Bill of Indictment alleges that Haddox-Barragan willingly helped the suspect, Jonathan Hogg, avoid arrest after knowing Hogg had committed the crime.

Deputies say Haddox-Barragan was seen making a run for it out of the back door of the home when they arrived. Deputies yelled for Haddox-Barragan to stop running and sent a K-9 officer after him when he did not comply.

Deputies say that 8.7 grams of marijuana were found in Haddox-Barragan’s hoodie during a search.

Haddox-Barragan was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Resisting an Officer, and Accessories after the fact.

Haddox-Barragan is being held on a $1,801,250 bond.