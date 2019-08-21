Monroe man arrested, charged with Vehicular Homicide stemming from April drunk driving crash that killed one person

MONROE, La. (8/21/19) — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he was driving drunk when he crashed into a home and killed the passenger in his vehicle back in April.

According to reports, 25-year-old Mousa Ali Asaad was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide.

On April 21, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home on West Elmwood Drive in Monroe in reference to a single-vehicle accident.

Deputies found Asaad in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and the passenger lying on the floorboard, unconscious.

When paramedics asked Asaad how much he had to drink, he told them he had drunk a half-pint of Hennesey. Deputies say Asaad’s speech was slurred and that he seemed incoherent during the time.

The passenger died en route to the hospital from the injuries received during the crash.

Asaad was taken to LSU-Shreveport for his injuries.

Witnesses say that Asaad’s vehicle was driving extremely fast down the neighborhood road, 70 in a 20, when the vehicle became airborne after crossing the railroad tracks. Evidence suggests the vehicle cleared 60 feet before touching back on the ground.

After landing, the vehicle left the roadway and slammed into the home at 51 West Elmwood Drive causing major structure damage.

Asaad is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on $200,000 bond.