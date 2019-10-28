Monroe man arrested after pepper-spraying wife and step-daughter

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing battery charges after police say he pepper-sprayed his wife and step-daughter in the face.

According to arrest reports for 68-year-old Tommy Ballard, the incident happened Sunday night at the Circle-K on North 18th Street.

Police say that Ballard showed up to the Circle-K in “a heated rage” and then pepper-sprayed his wife and step-daughter in the face before hitting them both with a closed fist as he fled the scene.

Officers caught up to Ballard at the St. Francis Medical Center. During an interview, Ballard claimed he was defending himself during the incident.

Ballard was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He faces one count of Domestic Abuse Battery and one count of Aggravated Battery. His bond has not been set as of yet.

