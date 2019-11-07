Monroe Couple Sentenced for 2017 Armed Robbery Bank Spree

MONROE, La. — A Monroe couple has been sentenced to 69 years collectively for robbing three banks at gunpoint in 2017.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, Lakendria Nicole Goings, 35, and David Ray Johnson, 37, were convicted on August 1, 2019, following a four-day trial, of all counts submitted to the jury – two counts of bank robbery, one count of credit union robbery, and three counts of using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. In addition, Johnson was found guilty of two counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson was sentenced to 41 and 1/2 years in prison while Goings was sentenced to 28 years and three months in prison.

Click here to read the original article.

