Monday: Former Caddo Magnet teacher accused of molesting juvenile to stand trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – (6/24/19) The trial of a 72-year-old former high school teacher and coach accused of sexually molesting a juvenile is scheduled to begin Monday in Caddo District Court.

Sharron Settlemire, who taught physical education and served as fencing coach at Caddo Magnet High School from 1980 until she retired in 2002, was arrested in October 2017, following an investigation by Shreveport Police.

The arrest came after Shreveport Police Sex Crime investigators developed information that Settlemire allegedly committed inappropriate sexual acts on a 15-year-old juvenile beginning in September 2000.

She was working as a teacher/coach at Magnet when the alleged assaults occurred.

