Minden man crashes motorcycle while trying to outrun trooper; Minden man in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – (7/1/19) A Minden man is behind bars today, after leading Louisiana State Police trooper on a high-speed chase through Shreveport that ended badly.

Dequinten Hicks, 32, is in Caddo Correctional Center, after his unfortunate decision to try to outrun State police led to a crash.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, an LSP Troop G trooper attempted to stop Hicks, who was driving a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, for a speeding violation, after he was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Market Street.

But Hicks had another idea, and drove up on I-20 West, continuing until he exited on to Jewella Street, where he lost control of his motorcycle and eventually crashed on Hearne Avenue at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 (Greenwood Road).

Still, Hicks wouldn’t give up, and attempted to flee from Troopers on foot; however, they caught up with him, and the rest is history.

Hicks was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for speeding, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, reckless operation, improper lane use, improper passing and no turn signal.

