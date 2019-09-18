METRO NARCOTICS: West Monroe man arrested during traffic stop on multiple drug charges

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man is behind bars and facing several drug charges after police find marijuana inside his car and then more drugs at his home.

According to arrest reports for 24-year-old Zachary Robert, officers with the Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU) observed a vehicle breaking the speed limit on Pine Ridge Road and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver, Zachary Robert, appeared overly nervous, according to the officer.

During the traffic stop, the officer found a marijuana cigarette sitting on the center console and then later found a clear vacuum-sealed bag with approximately $5,760 inside the center console. A further search of the vehicle revealed 2 rifles and a handgun in the backseat.

Through further investigation, the officer learned that more drugs could be hidden at a residence Robert was staying at.

A search of that home revealed the following:

One vacuum sealed bag with 20.46 grams of Heroin

Small amount of Methamphetamine

14 Dextroamphetamine pills

Small amount of Marijuana

Large amount of Ecstasy pills

2 Clonazepam pills

2 Hydrocodone pills

1 Xanax pills

Police say that Robert later confessed ownership of all the drugs and admitted to selling drugs in Ouachita Parish.

Robert was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule I

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II

(2) Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule IV

(2) Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute, Schedule I

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute, Schedule II

Robert’s bond has been set at $85,750.