Man, woman and infant child found in vehicle without the engine running, drugs present

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/12/19) Deputies found a man and a woman passed out in a vehicle with an infant child in the backseat on Saturday. The engine was not running.

According to the police report, the driver, Brianna Ramsey, 24, of Choudrant, and passenger, Bradlee Bellmore, 22, of West Monroe, appeared asleep in the vehicle while an 8-month-old infant was in a car seat in the back of the vehicle. The engine was not running, and all three were covered in sweat.

Bradlee Bellmore

Brianna Ramsey

Through the passenger window, deputies observed a small plastic bag, which appeared to contain a white powder (Suspected Meth) and another small plastic bag, containing several pills (identified as Clonazepam).

Brianna and Bradley were removed from the vehicle and advised of their rights. Both denied possession of the drugs. Both were secured in handcuffs

and placed into the patrol unit.

A search of the vehicle yielded three additional bags of suspected methamphetamine, a set of digital scales and a glass pipe with suspected meth residue.

Bellmore and Ramsey were transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where they were charged with Possession with Intent/Distribute/Manufactor of CDS-II, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule IV, CDS in Presence of Persons

under 17 YOA, Possession of Drug Paraphernal and Cruelty to Juveniles.

Both of their bonds were set at $33,500.