Man who skipped immigration hearings arrested for getting teen pregnant

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVLA) – (9/24/19) A man investigators said missed his immigration hearings, is now accused of getting a teen pregnant and abusing her.

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives said they were called to a hospital on Friday after a teen girl was admitted for treatment.

Sheriff Jason Ard said, “The teen advised deputies that she was pregnant. She shared that she was abused, pushed and kicked. She told deputies she lost consciousness. She was treated for her injuries. She was able to lead us to a potential suspect.”

Detectives then found 36-year-old Antonio ICAL-Quip.

Sheriff Ard said, “ICAL-Quip told detectives there was an argument between himself & the teen on September 19, 2019. He admitted to a romantic relationship.”

ICAL-Quip was arrested and processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on domestic abuse battery and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile charges.

Detectives said this investigation then led them to contact the United States Border Patrol (or USBP). According to USBP, Baton Rouge Station, Antonio ICAL-Quip entered the United States in April 2018 as a family unit, with a juvenile child, and was released on his own recognizance. Since then, they said he has failed to appear for any immigration-related matters.

“This arrest is a great example of the working relationship between the outstanding Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Orleans Border Patrol Sector, to arrest and remove dangerous criminals from our community,” said U.S. Border Patrol New Orleans Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Michael Harrison.

An immigration hold has been placed on ICAL-Quip. He remains in the Livingston Parish Detention Center at this time.