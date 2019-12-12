Man suspected in death of Houston-area officer may be headed to Louisiana

HOUSTON, La. (WVLA) – (12/12/19) The man facing a felony murder charge in connection with the death of a Houston-area police officer may be headed to Louisiana, according to a report from KHOU.

An alert issued Wednesday, Dec. 11 states Tavores Henderson, 21, was last seen just before 2 p.m. in Missouri City with a man identified only by the name Anthony.

Henderson may be traveling to Louisiana in a red Buick bearing a Texas license plate. The rear window on the vehicle is busted out.

Henderson is suspected of being linked to the death of Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

Sullivan was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a vehicle while assisting in an arrest. The vehicle was later linked to Henderson and was found abandoned.

Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was assisting in a traffic stop Tuesday night at an apartment complex when police discovered the driver, later identified as Henderson, had an outstanding warrant for assault on a family member (Source: Associated Press)

The U.S. Marshals Office, Houston Crime Stoppers and The 100 Club are offering a total reward of $20,000 for information that leads to his capture. Call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS if you have any information on his whereabouts.

