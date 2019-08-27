Man gets 15 months for threatening to behead Sen. Bernie Sanders

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during the Democratic Presidential Committee (DNC) summer meeting on August 23, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Thirteen of the democratic presidential candidates are speaking at the DNC’s summer meeting. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – (8/27/19) A Florida man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for threatening to behead Sen. Bernie Sanders.

U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza sentenced 58-year-old Robert Pratersch to 15 months in federal prison on Friday.

Court documents say Pratersch left three threatening voicemail messages at Sen. Sanders’ office in Vermont.

The messages were laced with profanity and included a threat to behead Sen. Sanders “ISIS-style” and film the execution, federal officials say.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the messages also included numerous anti-Semitic remarks directed at Sanders.

A federal jury found Pratersch guilty in April of threatening a federal official and interstate transmission of a threat to injure.

