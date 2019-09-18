Man back in jail on drug charges, attempts to escape interview room through ceiling

STERLINGTON, La. – (9/18/19) Authorities say they have arrested a Aaron Joseph Farrar after the Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU) intercepted suspected Methamphetamine that was intended for delivery to his home.

During an investigation, the MNU say they intercepted a package that contained 8 grams of suspected Methamphetamine which prompted a search warrant for Arron Farrar.

Officials say after they witnessed Farrar accept the package, they made entry into the residence where the MNU say they found numerous other illegal items including a .40 caliber glock and a stolen Toyota Camry, missing from Florida.

Authorities confirmed that the handgun belonged to Farrar via witness statements.

According to the arrest report, several other detained subjects at the residence gave statements saying Farrar stole the Toyota Camry and was expecting the suspected Methamphetamine to be delivered.

While awaiting interview at the MNU headquarters, officials say Farrar attempted to escape the interview room by standing on the chair and attempting to climb out of the room through the ceiling breaking several ceiling tiles.

Aaron Farrar was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where he is being held on a $56,500 bond.

