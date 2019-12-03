Man arrested on drug charges including possession of 12 pints of promethazine

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – (12/3/19) According to Jeff Davis Parish Officials, 22-year-old Elliot Lee Weber was arrested and booked into the parish jail Tuesday morning on drug charges.

Officials say Deputies were patrolling I-10 and stopped Weber’s vehicle for a traffic violation. They say when deputies approached the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, they noticed the smell of marijuana.

A consent to search was obtained from the vehicle owner and the search revealed marijuana and 12 pints of promethazine.





Weber was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS I Marijuana over 28 grams and possession of a legend drug.

Two additional occupants, 21-year-old Bryan Anthony Cain and 21-year-old Darius Lemark Rixner were cited and released for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

