Man arrested after threatening to burn down business

MONROE, La. – (9/28/19) Deputies responded to Mel’s Towing late last night (9/27) in response to an irate customer.

Authorities say they have arrested Patrick Anderson III for resisting arrest and threatening to burn down a business.

Deputies say they responded to a call about an irate customer who was yelling and threatening the owner and the place of business due to a towing bill.

Officials say when they responded to the scene, Anderson was told to move to the back of his vehicle and he attempted to get in to the drivers side of the vehicle and refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Deputies say they had to forcibly move Anderson to the back of his truck and he attempted to resist arrest.

According to the arrest report, witness statements were given stating Anderson threatened harm to the owner of Mel’s Towing and threatened to burn down the business because of the towing bill for his vehicle.

Patrick Anderson III has been transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and is being held on $500 bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.