LSP: Three arrested after 2.4 pounds of marijuana, two guns, other drugs found in vehicle

MONROE, La. — Three people have been arrested after 2.7 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to arrest reports, a Louisiana State Trooper observed a white Nissan Altima cross the fog line twice on I-20 just before 2 AM on Sunday and initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana and asked the driver, 36-year-old Ashikka Berry, and passengers, 29-year-old Jeremy Grayson and 27-year-old Tevin Winters, to exit the vehicle.

According to reports, the officer found the following inside of the vehicle:

2.4 lbs of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag

3.5 g of marijuana

85 grams of MDMA

40 mL of Promethazine

A stolen Glock 9mm found under Grayson’s seat

Glock .45 found under Winter’s seat

All three were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Berry faces charges of Improper Lane Usage, Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute.

Grayson faces charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Promethazine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm.

Winters faces charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS.

