LSP arrest Louisiana man on 806 counts of infant and toddler porn photos

SHREVEPORT, La./ ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/9/19) Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit have arrested a man with dual residences in St. Martinville and Shreveport on child pornography charges.

Bryson Daigle, 21, was arrested in St. Martinville for distribution of pornography involving juveniles (806 counts); on Monday, he was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center.

In September 2019, LSP’s Special Victims Unit began an investigation pertaining to illicit images of child sexual abuse, involving infants and toddlers. During the investigation, a person of interest was identified.

As a result of the investigation and information obtained, a search warrant was issued for a residence in St. Martinville and a residence in Shreveport.

Following the search warrants, Daigle was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail and on Monday, October 7, 2019, he was transferred to the Caddo Parish Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

