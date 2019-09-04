Louisiana substitute teacher arrested for alleged sexual relations with student

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Bossier Parish schools substitute teacher is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual relations with a student, according to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Melissa West, of the 300 block of Antietam Drive in Bossier City, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon for having inappropriate sexual relations with a teenage student and sending inappropriate photos of herself to the student via social media a few months ago

West, 42, a substitute teacher at Parkway High School, was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

She was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking; bond is pending.Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.