Louisiana school system releases statement on former teacher accused of sex crimes

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – A parish school system has released a statement on one of its former teachers sitting in jail, accused of sex crimes.

The Livingston Parish School System put out a statement on their Facebook page Thursday morning regarding Cynthia Perkins.

It reads “To All: The administration and faculty of Livingston Parish Schools are aware of the community reaction to the Attorney General’s investigation of a former teacher in our district. In compliance with the wishes of the Attorney General and to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of our students and their families, LPPS will not comment or discuss details of the matter until such time as the case has reached disposition. Our priority is the welfare of the children of this district and the preservation of a consistent, quality educational process during this stressful time. Thank you for your continued support.

Perkins worked as a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker before being arrested in October on child sex crimes.

Perkins, along with her deputy husband Dennis, are accused of and have been charged with multiple counts of child pornography and first degree rape. Dennis was additionally charged with video voyeurism and obscenity.

Cynthia made another court appearance Thursday morning.

