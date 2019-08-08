Louisiana man arrested for inappropriate acts in front of motorists

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KLFY) — Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have been receiving complaints from passing motorists of a nude male standing in the open door of his mobile home located on La. Hwy 490, in Marco. People say the man has been engaged in inappropriate acts.

Sheriff’s Office Deputies visited the residence, informed the suspect of the complaints, and instructed him to cease his actions or criminal action would be taken.

On Tuesday morning, Sheriff’s Deputies were on patrol and observed the male standing naked in the door of residence again.

Joseph W. Salard, Jr., 52, of Marco, was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, on one count of obscenity.

Bond has been set at $5000.00.

Salard told deputies that he was wrong and apologized for his behavior.