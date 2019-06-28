Louisiana man arrested, accused of Child Sex Trafficking

(6/28/19) BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced today that a Baton Rouge man has been arrested for seeking to engage in sexual activities with a minor.

According to the press release, 24-year-old Andrew Michael Hebert was captured during an undercover operation targeting individuals who seek to purchase children for sexual purposes in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Hebert allegedly traveled from East Baton Rouge Parish to meet with a female juvenile to pay for sex. When Hebert arrived, law enforcement agents arrested and booked him into the West Baton Rouge Jail.

Hebert was charged with Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Hebert’s arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Port Allen Police Department, Sulphur Police Department, and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.