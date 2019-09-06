Louisiana man accused of illegally having over $300,000 of heavy machinery

ST MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — (9/6/19) A Breaux Bridge man is behind bars in connection with possessing stolen heavy machinery.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies say when they searched a home on the 1000 block of Dalfrey Road, they located a lawnmower stolen from a St. Landry Residents.

Deputies then searched property on Camp Bon Temps Road; they say there they found a utility trailer reported stolen in Acadia Parish, an excavator, a bulldozer and a mini bulldozer stolen from Texas.

Photo Credit: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office

Photo Credit: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office

photo: Credit St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Marshall Landry was arrested and faces multiple charges of illegal possession of stolen things.