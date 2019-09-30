Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested over the weekend for hitting sister, threatening with sling blade

CHOUDRANT, La. — A Lincoln Parish woman is behind bars after police say she assaulted and battered her sister.

According to arrest reports for 29-year-old Julie Bearden, deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of New Hope Road on Saturday, September 28 in reference to a battery.

The victim, Bearden’s sister, advised the dispatchers that Bearden had battered her and that Bearden also had two warrants for her arrest.

When police arrived, they immediately advised Bearden of her Miranda Rights and placed her in handcuffs. When asked multiple times if she understood her rights, Bearden refused to respond.

According to the victim, the sisters were in the back yard arguing when Bearden snatched the victim’s phone, threw the phone, then punched the victim in the head twice. The victim says that Bearden then grabbed a sling blade and reared back like she was going to hit the victim with it, but Bearden dropped the sling blade and returned inside the home. A witness verified the victim’s story.

The victim told police that she felt her safety was in danger due to Bearden’s hostile behavior.

Bearden was taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Simple Battery, and two counts of Failure to Appear in Court. Her bond is currently set at $10,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.