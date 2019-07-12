Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office ask public’s help identifying vandalism suspects

LINCOLN PARISH, La. – (7/12/19) The Lincoln Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information about a local vandalism incident.

Deputies responded to a vandalism complaint at the old Lincoln Little League baseball complex on Cedar Creek Road on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

A witness reported that they observed two young white males running away from the complex towards a nearby subdivision on Cedar Creek Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies observed significant damage in and around the concession stand area of the complex. The glass was broken out of the concession stand windows, a bathroom door was damaged, baseball bats were spray painted and a storage room was in disarray.











If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)251-5111 or Ruston/Lincoln Crimestoppers at (318)255-1111. You can also submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest.