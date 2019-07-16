Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office: Arrested drug dealers also selling candy and treats to kids

RUSTON, La. — Three people have been arrested, accused of selling drugs from a home that also sold candy and treats to children.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, LPNET Agents executed a search warrant last Friday at an apartment on West Alabama Avenue in Ruston.

Agents received information that the apartment’s occupants were selling drugs from the apartment and were also selling chips, candy, nachos, pickles, popsicles, and drinks to area children.

During the search, agents found 22-year-old Peter Guy, 23-year-old Marcus Gaines, and 19-year-old Kerrington Barnes inside the apartment. Agents also found Marijuana, Hydrocodone, Vicodin, paraphernalia, scales, and baggies inside.

Agents say the scales used to weigh the drugs was found on the same table with all of the items being sold to the children.

All three were arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule I CDS w/ Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule II CDS w/ Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

