Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department investigating recent vehicle burglaries in Choudrant

CHOUDRANT, La. — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department is now investigating several recent vehicle burglaries in the Choudrant area of Lincoln Parish.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department, multiple vehicles were burglarized over the past weekend. They say the vehicles were parked at residences and most were unlocked at the time of the burglary. LPSO also believes that the burglaries took place late at night/early in the morning.

LPSO wants to remind all residents to not leave anything of value in your vehicle and to make sure your vehicle is locked. If you notice any unusual traffic or suspicious activity in your neighborhood, report it immediately.

If you have any information about these burglaries, call the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-251-5111 or the Ruston-Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (318)-255-1111.